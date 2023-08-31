MIAMI (WSVN) - An 8-month-old male giraffe named “Turtle” underwent successful surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right rear leg, which was most likely the result of an earlier unidentified trauma. The procedure aimed to relieve pain and restore normal movement to prevent life-threatening complications.

On Wednesday, equine veterinary specialist Dr. Alexander Daniel and his team, joined by Zoo Miami’s veterinarians and Animal Health staff, collaborated to perform the surgery. Weighing over 500 pounds and standing nearly 10 feet tall, Turtle required a coordinated effort involving more than a dozen experts to immobilize, transport and monitor him during the 2-hour operation.

Courtesy Zoo Miami

During the procedure, Turtle underwent radiographs to guide the surgical approach and a routine blood draw. After the bone fragment removal, the joint received hydrogel and stem cells for healing, along with laser therapy, acupuncture and massage therapy for comfort.

Currently, Turtle is on the mend and walking normally. He will remain off-exhibit temporarily for careful monitoring to ensure continued progress.

