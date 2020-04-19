Gimenez to discuss COVID-19 concerns, open spaces at virtual town hall

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is set to hold a virtual town hall where the community will have an opportunity to voice concerns and give input about reopening the county’s open spaces.
The event will be held Monday on the mayor’s Twitter and Facebook Live pages, beginning at 4 p.m.
Residents will be able to post questions that he and a panel of medical and community leaders will answer.
Gimenez said there is no timeline yet to reopen. In a tweet, he stressed that beaches in Miami-Dade will remain closed for the time being.
