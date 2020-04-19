Gimenez to discuss COVID-19 concerns, open spaces at virtual town hall

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is set to hold a virtual town hall where the community will have an opportunity to voice concerns and give input about reopening the county’s open spaces.

The event will be held Monday on the mayor’s Twitter and Facebook Live pages, beginning at 4 p.m.

My virtual town hall is Monday at 4, live on Twitter. We need your input on our reopening plan for open spaces. Medical experts & leaders will be available to comment on the planning. We don't have a timeline to reopen, but we'd like to hear your questions in the replies below. pic.twitter.com/eEzMzSgYXC — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) April 19, 2020

Residents will be able to post questions that he and a panel of medical and community leaders will answer.

I’ve seen a lot of buzz on social media from people who think beaches in Miami-Dade County are opening up. This is not the case. Although we’re consulting with medical experts on the future opening of public spaces, there is currently no timeline for opening beaches. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) April 19, 2020

Gimenez said there is no timeline yet to reopen. In a tweet, he stressed that beaches in Miami-Dade will remain closed for the time being.

