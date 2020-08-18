Gimenez, Mucarsell-Powell to compete for Florida’s 26th Congressional District

(WSVN) - The race to represent Florida’s 26th Congressional District is one to watch.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has gained 59 percent of the vote, with nearly all precincts reporting, Tuesday night.

It’s likely that Gimenez will move on to challenge the incumbent in that seat, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Both parties will be pouring money into this race because Republicans think they can flip the seat in November.

