Gimenez: Miami-Dade parks, marinas, golf courses to reopen on Wednesday with restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced a date for when parks, marinas and golf courses will reopen.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Gimenez said they will reopen on Wednesday.

“You will have to do things a little bit differently to enjoy the outdoors,” Gimenez added. “If people do not abide by the rules, they will be escorted out.”

The county has hired around 400 people to help enforce social distancing rules.

Most parks in the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special hours for seniors.

Organized competitive play is prohibited, except for singles tennis.

On basketball courts, up to three players are allowed on a half-court to take turns throwing the ball. Each person must have their own basketball.

For marinas and waterways, boats must be 50 feet apart at all times, Jet Skis must have a single rider and there must be no more than 10 people on a vessel (dependent on size).

The move comes as other parts of Florida begin loosening restrictions, even as the state’s COVID-19 total cases surpassed 32,000.

Florida’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday.

