(WSVN) - As the upcoming, chilly holiday draws closer, many South Floridians may be in need of some last-minute gifts.
If you happen to be someone who is on the Christmas crunch here are some local mall hours for Christmas Eve:
- Aventura Mall – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dadeland Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dolphin Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sawgrass Mills – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you cannot step out and need fast shipping, services like Amazon Prime or Walmart+ have you covered.
Some good last-minute gift ideas could be digital gift cards, a subscription, or an affordable and useful item.
