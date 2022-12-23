(WSVN) - As the upcoming, chilly holiday draws closer, many South Floridians may be in need of some last-minute gifts.

If you happen to be someone who is on the Christmas crunch here are some local mall hours for Christmas Eve:

  • Aventura Mall – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dadeland Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dolphin Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sawgrass Mills – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you cannot step out and need fast shipping, services like Amazon Prime or Walmart+ have you covered.

Some good last-minute gift ideas could be digital gift cards, a subscription, or an affordable and useful item.

