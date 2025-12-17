MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The verdict is in for a man convicted for his part in the ambush murder of a mother of eight in Miami Gardens. Hours later, the family and friends of the victim reacted to the decision.

James Hardwick was found guilty on Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the March 19, 2021 killing of Misty Hopkins.

7News cameras captured a prosecutor delivering closing statements in court Tuesday.

“There is not a single shred of reasonable doubt in this case,” he said. “He got paid for killing Misty Hopkins for his role in a murder.”

The guilty verdict for Hardwick came soon after.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News captured Hopkins, the owner of the waxing and laser hair removal business Hair Free, seconds before she was fatally gunned down around lunchtime outside the salon, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, near 175th Street.

Nearly five years later, there’s justice for Hopkins’ loved ones, now that Hardwick, the getaway driver in her cold-blooded murder, has been convicted.

Hopkins’ friends and family spoke with 7News to share their reaction to the conviction.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m happy, you know, for the family, we’re getting justice,” said Carey.

Despite justice being served, they said it’s a tough moment to process.

“It’s a bittersweet, you know, we don’t have our sister but yet we have one victory, that’s kind of how we feel at this point,” said Giovanni Young, Hopkins’ brother.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m still sad, you know, still broken, missing her. Her kids is missing her dear, her mom, her siblings,” said Carey.

Years later, Hopkins’ loved ones still cherish her memory.

“She was a caring person. She was a good wife, a good mother, a good sister, a good friend,” Carey said. “She was definitely a special person to many people. She brought joy in different ways to different people.”

“She was just an amazing soul and it’s still unbelievable that she’s not here,” said Young.

They also hope justice comes to the man who pulled the trigger.

“She did not deserve this. She didn’t deserve none of this,” Hopkins’ mother said. “They shot her in her head. In the back of her head. That’s a cowardly act.”

“We want the shooter, the one that actually took her life,” said Carey.

“Once judgment is cast, whether by God or by the courts, they will pay a price,” said Jair Smith, Hopkins’ brother.

The alleged shooter, Joseph Christophe, is in prison on unrelated charges.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle wrote:

“Gun violence and gang violence will not be tolerated… Misty Hopkins’ innocent life was too high a price to be paid so that gang members could exact revenge against others for a perceived transgression.”

Miami Gardens Police said Hopkins was approaching the salon door when she was confronted and shot to death by a man wearing a black hoodie. She died in the hallway.

Investigators said the gunman fled down a flight of stairs and headed west, crossing Northwest 27th Avenue.

Hopkins’ loved ones told 7News that she was not robbed but was shot several times.

“What does that tell you?” 7News’ reporter Karen Hensel asked Melanie Wilsthire, Hopkins’ sister during a 2021 interview.

“That it was intentional. That they were out to seek revenge,” said Wilsthire. “It’s not right. You have to be some kind of devil to even try to shoot her in her face and just the thought of you just putting the bullet to her face…”

Christophe could face charges connected to this case over the coming months or years.

The sentencing phase for Hardwick is expected to take place in the coming months.

