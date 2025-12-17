MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The verdict is in for a man convicted for his part in the ambush murder of a mother of eight in Miami Gardens.

James Hardwick was found guilty on Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the March 19, 2021 killing of Misty Hopkins.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News captured Hopkins, the owner of the waxing and laser hair removal business Hair Free, seconds before she was fatally gunned down around lunchtime outside the salon, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, near 175th Street.

Friends and family of the victim gave an interview to 7 Investigates’ Karen Hensel days after the crime.

“She was your biggest support system. Like, no matter what you were doing, she was never a sad person,” said Nicole Scroggins, a friend of Hopkins.

“She always laughed,” said LaToya Carey, another friend of Hopkins.

Nearly five years later, there’s justice for Hopkins’ loved ones, now that Hardwick, the getaway driver in her cold-blooded murder, has been convicted.

7News cameras captured a prosecutor delivering closing statements in court Tuesday.

“There is not a single shred of reasonable doubt in this case,” he said. “He got paid for killing Misty Hopkins for his role in a murder.”

The guilty verdict for Hardwick came soon after.

Carey spoke with 7News to share her reaction to the conviction.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m happy, you know, for the family, we’re getting justice,” said Carey.

Despite justice being served, Carey said it’s a tough moment to process.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m still sad, you know, still broken, missing her. Her kids is missing her dear, her mom, her sibling,” she said.

Years later, Hopkins’ loved ones still cherish her memory.

“She was a caring person. She was a good wife, a good mother, a good sister, a good friend,” Carey said. “She was definitely a special person to many people. She brought joy in different ways to different people.”

They also hope justice comes to the man who pulled the trigger.

“We want the shooter, the one that actually took her life,” said Carey.

The alleged shooter, Joseph Christophe, is in prison on unrelated charges.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle wrote:

“Gun violence and gang violence will not be tolerated… Misty Hopkins’ innocent life was too high a price to be paid so that gang members could exact revenge against others for a perceived transgression.”

Miami Gardens Police said Hopkins was approaching the salon door when she was confronted and shot to death by a man wearing a black hoodie. She died in the hallway.

Investigators said the gunman fled down a flight of stairs and headed west, crossing Northwest 27th Avenue.

Hopkins’ loved ones told Hensel that she was not robbed but was shot several times.

“What does that tell you?” Hensel asked Melanie Wilsthire, Hopkins’ sister.

“That it was intentional. That they were out to seek revenge,” said Wilsthire. “It’s not right. You have to be some kind of devil to even try to shoot her in her face and just the thought of you just putting the bullet to her face…”

“I imagine they have to have a closed casket funeral, and she’s beautiful. Like, you see her. She was beautiful,” said Carey.

Christophe could face charges connected to this case over the coming months or years.

