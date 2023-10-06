MIAMI (WSVN) - Halloween enthusiasts, it’s time to get your ghoul on! With the spooky season just around the corner, House of Costumes, also known as La Casa de los Trucos, is your one-stop shop for all things Halloween.

Celebrating its remarkable 51st year, La Casa de los Trucos is not just a costume store; it’s one of the world’s oldest active costume establishments. Whether you’re searching for masks, makeup, accessories, or magical touches, this iconic store has you covered.

This year’s hottest costume trend? Barbie! With the recent Barbie movie release taking the world by storm, expect to see plenty of people stepping out as the iconic doll.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family is also making a comeback, and let’s not forget Thing!

If these aren’t your style, don’t fret; La Casa de los Trucos boasts a staggering 15,000 styles to choose from, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

La Casa de los Trucos began as a “trick store” in Cuba, and the tradition of tricks lives on. “Trucos” means tricks in Spanish, and this shop still offers a unique selection of surprises and novelties that you won’t find anywhere else.

Jorge Torres, the owner, advises Halloween enthusiasts to start shopping now.

“Try things on, look to see what you like. There’s a lot of variety early on. If you wait, there is less.”

And what brings him the most joy?

“They want to be their favorite character; it’s a joy. And not only that, but making them laugh with the jokes and magic as well,” he said.

House of Costumes is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., ensuring you have ample time to find the perfect costume for this year’s Halloween festivities. Don’t miss your chance to embrace the Halloween spirit and bring your favorite characters to life!

