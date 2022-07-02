MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in Miami while visiting from Europe.

According to City of Miami Police, 52-year-old Pauline Eulberg, a tourist from Germany, had been last seen in the Little Havana neighborhood at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Eulberg stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a striped blue and pink shirt.

Authorities confirmed on Saturday morning that Eulberg was found safe.

