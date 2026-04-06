MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a Georgia woman who was reported missing from Miami’s Brickell section.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kayla Mollins was visiting from Valdosta to celebrate a friend’s birthday when the two of them became separated in a parking garage on Saturday, according to Mollins’ sister.

Mollins stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown and red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black overalls, a black jacket and brown sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Monday morning, police confirmed Mollins was found safe.

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