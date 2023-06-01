DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organisation is getting ready to respond should the need arise during hurricane season. Volunteers are hard at work to prepare for any emergency.

Thursday marked the beginning of hurricane season as the Global Empowerment Mission held an event at 1850 NW 84th Ave.

Volunteers sorted and packed family necessity kits for the season, which were also an essential part during Hurricane Ian back in 2022.

The packages contained non-perishable food items, water and emergency kits.

In case of an emergency or when the power gets cut and people don’t have the access to food and water, volunteers at GEM will pack these kits all year round.

The organisation asked for two things; donations and volunteers.

“The reason we need the aid and dollar donations now, is so that we have the aid and the goods in stocks before the next storm,” said Patrick Lynch, Chief Development Officer for GEM. “If we have the aid and stock before the next storm, we can respond that much more quickly with that much more aid. With Ian, we were able to respond with an incredible amount of aid because we raised that money before the storm hit.”

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

If you’d like to donate to GEM, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.