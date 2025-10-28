DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - When the skies clear above Jamaica and other Caribbean countries in Hurricane Melissa’s path, the recovery process will begin, and South Florida support will be heading toward the storm-struck islands.

7News cameras captured volunteers assembling cardboard boxes at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse, located on Northwest 84th Avenue in Doral, Tuesday morning. The nonprofit has been hard at work for days getting resources together.

GEM hosted a news conference while they round up critical supplies to send off to Jamaica.

“As ourselves being the first ones there, [we’re] trying to make sure that we are there to help people who are going through a tough time,” said Billy Richardson, GEM’s Director of U.S. Warehouses.

Among those who attended the news conference was Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We’re here to support the incredible work of so many. You’ve seen the volunteers already, working hard, and there will be hundreds of volunteers,” she said.

Officials said the donations will be flown out as soon as the conditions are safe.

“We are going to be sending out first one to three plane loads out as soon as the airport is open, and then follow that by 15 containers,” said Richardson.

“Our airport and our seaport, part of Miami-Dade County government, are on the ready to help,” said Levine Cava.

Along with donating crucial items, people are being asked to donate their time.

“People are going to need our help. They’re already being touched by this terrible storm,” said Levine Cava.

North of the county line, several fire stations and the police department in Miramar are collecting items like tarps, flashlights and water bottles. If you would like to help, click here.

A woman who did not want to be identified told 7News said she’s helping those impacted because she’s gone through a storm in the past.

“I am from the Caribbean, and I have gone through a hurricane where I lost everything. It’s life-changing, you never forget,” she said.

In Lauderhill, city officials have launched a relief drive to support Caribbean residents in need. Their drop-off locations for essential supplies are as follows:

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th St., Lauderhill, FL 33351

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33351

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

For more information on Melissa donations to GEM, click here. For information on community volunteering at GEM, click here.

GEM is currently collecting nonperishable food items, as well as household items. Here is a list.

Nonperishable foods:

Canned protein/vegetable/fruits/beans

Snacks like dried fruits, protein bars, crackers, chips and beef jerky

Cereals

Ramen

Meals ready to eat

Cases of water

Temporary household needs:

Generators

Chainsaws/rotary rescue saws

Tarpaulins/tarps

Wheelbarrows

Multi-use yard tools

Cleanup kits/shovels/rakes/large industrial trash bags

Bug repellent/mosquito repellent

Work gloves (new)

Sleeping bags (new)/military cots/cots (new)

Air mattresses (new)

Flashlights

Batteries – AA/AAA/D

Portable radios

First aid kits

LifeStraw water filters

Solar-powered lightweight portable lanterns/portable emergency lighting/solar-powered devices

Power banks (solar power)

Gas cans for generators – all sizes

