DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - After Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Sunshine State, The Global Empowerment Mission in Doral is packing up and is ready to send supplies to those hit hard by the storm.

Trucks filled with supplies left GEM headquarters for the big bend of Florida, Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured several items in their assembly line such as socks, food, water and family hygiene kits.

The Chief Development Officer at GEM spoke with 7News about their current plans.

“It’s always getting the most amount of aid to the most amount of people in the least amount of time for the least amount of money,” Patrick Lynch said. “It’s what we’re doing here today. Our neighbors here in Florida, just up the road, are no strangers to storms like this, unfortunately, and neither are we. So starting yesterday, we already sent out two tractor trailers worth of aid that are currently en-route to Perry. They’ll be ready for distribution as soon as the storm clears.”

Lynch also discussed what GEM will do for the rest of the week.

“Throughout the day today, and for the rest of the week, we’ll have volunteers packing necessity kits in this assembly line right here behind me, to continually fill up trucks and get them up the road as often as we need to,” Lynch said.

GEM also has food and water bowls for people with pets.

This is all part of GEM’s first phase of recovery. The second phase will focus on helping people will long-term solutions, which include dealing with mattresses, drywall and the things people will need to rebuild in the weeks and months after the storm clears.

If you’d like to help GEM, either by volunteering or donating, click here.

