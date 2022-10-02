MIAMI (WSVN) - An organization in Miami is helping the residents of Fort Myers get on the road to relief.

Global Empowerment Mission responds to natural disasters around the world. On Saturday, they partnered with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to send supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Boxes were packed with food and water.

All of the supplies were donated by CareMax Medical Center and Sedano’s Supermarkets.

The trucks dropped off the supplies at a church in Fort Myers.

