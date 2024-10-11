DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s all hands on deck at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral as team members and volunteers assemble family necessities kits filled with food and hygiene items.

GEM has remained dedicated to their cause, by sending truck loads of supplies to the Big Bend and the Panhandle to support the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Just two weeks later, they’ve hit the ground running again, sending truckloads of essential items worth over $1.5 million before Milton made landfall, and still, they’ve yet to grow weary as they are now focusing their attention on assisting in the aftermath of the storm that caused a trail of destruction in the west coast.

On Friday, volunteers were seen packing disaster relief kits for the victims of Milton.

GEM team members have been deployed in the most devasted areas and are now trying to determine which items are more desired by families as tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton tore through many homes.

The CEO of GEM, Michael Capponi, and his team made headway in Siesta Key, where they encountered downed trees and flooding.

“We’re experts at this by now,” said Capponi. “This is more of like a-from a scale of one to ten, at least Siesta Key is probably a two and a half. It’s a blessing. Everybody was really spared here. The residents are coming home.

If you would like to volunteer at GEM or donate to help support those affected by Milton, click here.

The City of Miami Gardens is also hosting hurricane relief drop-off event this weekend.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.