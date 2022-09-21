DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is day three of packing and preparing supplies for Puerto Rico, which has seen historic flooding across the island from hurricane Fiona. The hurricane has damaged much of the new infrastructure built since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island five years ago.

Volunteers assembled in a line to pack family necessity kits that contain socks, canned foods and hygiene products. All the items were placed in a box that can sustain a family for about a week.

“We go in disaster mode so we work around the clock packing containers or planes or whatever method of transportation were used for that disaster,” said COO of GEM Emily Fullmer. “So the first thing we do is send out is palettes of our family necessity kits so those go immediately after a disaster then we backfill them by creating more boxes immediately so those can be prepositioned so they can continue helping for that disaster or for future disaster.”

The workers at the Global Empowerment Mission on Tuesday said they already had crews on the ground ready to disburse help as soon as it arrives.

Fiona left thousands of people in dire need on the island without power or water because of torrential downpours and flooding.

“We’re packing family necessity kits to send to families over there that have lost their home, and help sustain them for the next one to two weeks, food and hygiene, socks, other small things you would need right off the bat after losing your home,” said Fullmer. “After that, we’ll move into larger bulk aid, so generators and water purification systems, and things like that. Our last phase of response will be more focused on the exact needs of that community, whether that’s reconstruction or anything like that.

The people at GEM are not the only ones in South Florida that are working hard to get those much-needed supplies and help to the people of Puerto Rico.

The Archdiocese of Miami is also collecting monetary donations across the diocese. 100% of the donations will go directly to Puerto Rico.

