DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Global Empowerment Mission and South Florida groups work together to help Hurricane Helene victims in one of Florida’s hardest-hit areas.

Hurricanes are not new to Floridians but the images of the destruction it leaves behind never get easier to witness. People lose their homes, businesses and sometimes their lives.

That is what some of our neighbors up north in Perry, Florida are witnessing after Hurricane Helene left her mark.

For the past few days, GEM has managed efforts to collect and distribute necessity kits and hygiene kits to reach people upstate. The organization located in Doral, sent six semi-trucks full of supplies ahead of the hurricane making landfall and continues to do so.

“As soon as we begin the first distribution, more trucks will return, take some more stuff out, so we can continue making more family essential kits. As well as hygiene kits for the victims that are in need,” said Raul Celaya with GEM.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee speared headed South Dade’s efforts on Saturday. People dropped off supplies like tarps, flashlights, and batteries at South Dade Government Center, to be loaded into a truck with the logo #DownSouthPride.

“From what I am hearing from some of my friends up there, it’s unlike anything they have seen before,” said McGhee. “And they are just asking for prayers and resources to come to help them.”

Miami Beach of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes, and other veteran associations are collecting donations as well. They are accepting items like paper towels, baby food, diapers, and pet food. People can drop off supplies at the Miami Beach VFW, located at 650 West Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Monday.

“We know in the military it is a team effort. So we make sure we have everybody six, you know, we have their back,” said Jacob Master with Miami Beach VFW. “Because when we get hit, we know they will be here to help us out.”

South Florida coming together to help our neighbors up north.

“I went through Hurricane Andrew, so I know what it is,” said Martha Mejia, who is volunteering at GEM. “I’m trying to give back to the community.”

