WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida organizations teamed up to help families across the state prepare for storm season.

Vehicles rolled through the Youth Fair fairgrounds in West Miami-Dade on Saturday, as residents came to collect their free emergency kits.

Farm Share teamed up with Global Empowerment Mission and a couple of other sponsors to distribute the important supplies.

“So were handing out water, food, makeup kits, flashlights, batteries, anything that you would need in an emergency,” said Nick Rodriguez, marketing director for Farm Share. “We’re trying to get the community prepared ahead of the storm.”

The kits were distributed to 6,500 at nine sites across the state, including North Lauderdale, Belle Glade, Fort Myers and Tampa.

