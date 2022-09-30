(WSVN) - A South Florida organization contributed to the efforts in support of those in Fort Myers following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

The Global Empowerment Mission handed out supplies to the west-coast city as residents woke up to the aftermath of the storm, Friday morning.

Food and water were distributed to those without shelter after their homes were demolished by the winds of the severe weather.

GEM was outside of the Next Level Church as they handed out essentials for residents.

Lines of cars gathered as they collected their items in an organized fashion.

Post-its were seen outside of each vehicle to indicate the number of people in each household.

A 66-year-old woman who waited in line shared her escape story as the storm destroyed her home.

“We climbed over the back of everything and jumped out of the window on the side of the house,” said Tina Foster. “We had lifejackets on, thankfully. We floated over to a palm tree and hung on to that for a while and then managed to swim over to a roof. That roof collapsed and then we went onto another roof and we stayed on that roof for about three to four hours.”

Some of the items contained in the box were saltine crackers, socks, non-perishables, cleaning supplies, baby wipes and dehydration relief powder.

Hundreds of boxes are ready to be given to those residents.

Foster was treated for cuts and bruises but she said that the loss of her home has not “sunk in yet.”

If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Iand and Hurricane Fiona more information can be found here.

