DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization rolled out the red carpet to celebrate 15 years of support.

Global Empowerment Mission celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday night at its Doral headquarters.

The semi-formal cocktail event featured a live auction and a discussion of its involvement and history as one of the country’s leading disaster relief nonprofits.

“In Jamaica, just in the last week, I just came back only just for this and I’m going straight back. We’ve already brought in 1,400 pallets. This warehouse holds 2,200 pallets. That’s how much aid we’ve already brought to Jamaica,” said an organization representative. “And Jamaica needs 10 times that in its current situation.”

Several of Bob Marley’s children also attended the event and discussed ongoing relief efforts in Jamaica.

