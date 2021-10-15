NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire residential building in Opa-Locka had to be evacuated due to a gas stove that exploded, sending one person to the hospital

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the building in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street just after 3 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the explosion occurred in a third-floor unit, leaving a hole in the concrete and stucco wall around five feet wide.

7SkyForce HD captured paramedics as they treated the injured resident before taking them to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated while officials determine its structural integrity.

7News has learned there were some beams in the second floor that were affected as a result of the explosion.

Florida Power and Light crews have responded to assist in the investigation.

