NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station.

The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station on Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue, Thursday morning.

“I was just here running daily operations, and a gentleman took the young lady’s scooter,” said the gas station owner, who wanted to be identified as Johnny.

In an attempt to stop the child from stealing his employee’s scooter, Johnny found himself on the wrong end of a gun.

“You know, had an extender on him,” he said. “He was trying to hit the switch, and I know how that goes, so I wasn’t with it.”

Johnny said he is thankful the gun didn’t fire.

“I was back in the cafeteria, trying to grab a croqueta, and when one of the patrons let me know, I just hopped the counter and went to go just get her scooter back or whatever, and the kid looked like he was 9 years old, man, opened fire on me, turned my [expletive] right around,” he said.

He said the juvenile ran off down the Interstate 95 exit ramp to 95th Street.

Johnny then quickly called police.

The boy was apprehended by Miami-Dade Police, down the block, in the area of 96th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Johnny said he then identified the boy as the one who tried to steal the scooter and pulled a gun on him.

He said he is no hero and was just trying to save his employee’s scooter from being stolen.

“She works hard for her money, and she gets to work on her scooter. I was just trying to get the scooter back. I wasn’t trying to apprehend the guy, nothing of the nature. I’m not that kind of guy, just wanted the young lady to get her scooter back,” he said. “Basically, I’m just glad nobody got hurt and thankful she got her scooter back.”

Police have not identified that juvenile.

