(WSVN) - Gas prices are going up once again.

The cost of fuel rose 12 cents over one week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.92.

While the average across the state is now $3.38.

In Broward County prices are $3.40 and $3.39 in Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.