NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to seal a gas leak after a gas line burst in the middle of the street, near a construction area.

The leak happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near Northwest 198th Terrace and 85th Avenue.

A gas company arrived to the scene to assist with cleanup.

Firefighters worked to cap the leak.

It looks like construction was being done, but it’s not clear if that’s what caused the line to burst.

Nobody was injured.

