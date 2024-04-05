MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is shutting down the Northwest 22nd Avenue bridge following a gas leak in Miami.

Crews are on the scene of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 14th Street.

According to officials, a gas line broke following nearby construction in the area.

This led to the closure of the Northwest 22nd Avenue bridge between Northwest 14 and 18 Streets.

According to Miami Police, the bridge will be closed until further notice. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take Northwest 27th Avenue or Northwest 17th Avenue as an alternative.

