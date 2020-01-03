Gas leak that partially shut down NB A1A in Sunny Isles Beach capped

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The gas leak that reduced northbound A1A to one lane in Sunny Isles Beach has been capped and all the lanes have been reopened.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Teco gas units were able to fix the gas leak in the 15700 block of northbound A1A before 2:45 p.m., Friday.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where crews were working around a big hole and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Teco gas units were clearing the leak.

According to Sunny Isles Beach Police, there are still residual delays, but they expect them to clear up as the flow of traffic improves.

