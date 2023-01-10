MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out.

City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street, just east of First Avenue, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak.

There has been construction, as well as demolition, going on in the area for some time.

It appeared that a worker, using a backhoe, hit a gas line, which caused it to burst.

Due to the crews fixing the leak, traffic in the area was at a standstill due to emergency vehicles blocking the roadways.

Vehicular traffic on E. Flagler Street between Northeast First and Second Avenues were closed but have since reopened.

UPDATE: The gas leak has been repaired and E. Flagler St is reopened. https://t.co/uCKb6pBcGZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 10, 2023

There were no reported injuries.

