MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak causing a temporary suspension of the Metromover’s Omni Loop.

The leak happened along Northeast Second Avenue and Eighth Street, early Friday morning.

As a safety precaution, the Miami Dade Metro Mover’s Omni Loop was temporarily suspended while crews addressed the situation.

Travelers can now breathe easy, as the area has been reopened for regular use.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.