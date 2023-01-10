MIAMI (WSVN) - Streets were shut down in Miami after a gas leak broke out.

City of Miami Fire Department arrived at the scene at Flagler Street just east of First Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the leak.

There has been construction, as well as demolition, going on in the area for some time.

It appeared that a worker, using a backhoe, hit a gas line, which caused it to burst.

In the meantime, traffic in the area was at a standstill due to emergency vehicles blocking the roadways.

Vehicular traffic on E. Flagler Street between Northeast First and Second Avenues has been closed.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes.

Police are allowing pedestrian traffic within a one-block radius around the gas leak.

There were no reported injuries.

According to Miami Fire, the leak has been mitigated and a clean up effort is underway.

