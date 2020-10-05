Gas leak forces evacuation at Sweetwater nursing home

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Sweetwater forced crews to evacuate an elderly living facility.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the facility near Southwest 107th Avenue and Third Street, just before 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Everyone inside the facility was ordered out of the building while firefighters and the gas company worked to make repairs.

The leak has since been capped.

