MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous gas leak broke out in Miami Shores.

The leak happened at 94th Street and Northeast 12th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The leak was said to be severe, which prompted the closure of several roads in the area as crews worked to seal it up.

The leak has since been sealed and the roads have reopened.

