MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to seal a gas leak in Miami.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Monday, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the gas leak.

Crews accidentally clipped a 4-inch line along Northeast Second Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets.

The area is currently closed off to traffic.

A hazmat team is currently on the scene and the gas company was called out to cap it.

