NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A run-in with power lines led to truck trouble in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue a garbage truck snagged a pair of electrical wires near Northwest 42nd Street and 21st Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Officials said no one was hurt.

As of Friday evening, it remains unclear whether or not power in the area was affected.

