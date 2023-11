HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck encountered trouble in Hialeah, Thursday morning.

The trash truck created traffic issues along the 7500 block of West Second Court after it struck a large hole in the road.

At least three holes were observed in the area as sewer construction was underway due to age and development.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.