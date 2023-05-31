MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department responded to the scene of an accident where a garbage truck is believed to have struck a bicyclist.

As a result, West Flagler Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenue is shut down as police investigate.

The male bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene.

TAFFIC ALERT: Due to an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that remained on scene, we have temporarily closed 7 to 8 Avenue on W. Flagler Street. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. MV pic.twitter.com/FlBBikVSGN — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 31, 2023

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.