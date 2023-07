HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck in Hialeah Gardens was forced to unload its contents after it caught fire.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Northwest 79th Avenue and 98th Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

