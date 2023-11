SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck made a big mess near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade when it rolled over onto its side.

The crash happened on a southbound exit ramp, near Southwest 112th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

The truck spilled its load onto the side of the road.

Fortunately, the driver was OK.

