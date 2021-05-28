CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck caught fire in a Cutler Bay neighborhood.

A driver recorded video of heavy smoke pouring from the vehicle and flames burning underneath it, Friday.

The blaze sparked on the corner of Southwest 87th Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard.

No sanitation workers were hurt.

