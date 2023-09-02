SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire engulfed a Southwest Miami-Dade home, leaving it charred and destroyed.

The blaze ignited in the garage and spread to the rest of the house located on Southwest 158th Avenue, near 72nd Street, in the Lago Mar community, at around 11 p.m.. Friday.

Officials said it took them about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Preliminary information reported this fire may be linked to something in the garage.

One neighbor called authorities as soon as he saw the flames.

“I was just playing video games, I was on FaceTime with my friend, and I looked outside, and there was a bunch of fire and flames, and I heard the alarm,” said Kavi. “And then, I ran to my mom’s room, and I told her I should call the cops and firemen, and they all came.”

7News captured the charred interior of the two-story home.

Police said that everyone was able to escape the home on time, and no injuries were reported.

As far as what sparked everything, Miami Dade Fire Rescue said it remains under investigation.

