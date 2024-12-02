CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A garage fire broke out at a home in Coral Gables Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30a.m., near Fluvia Avenue and Riviera Drive.

Huge flames and clouds of smoke emerged from the garage where officials said the fire started.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but extensive damage was done to the garage.

The exterior of the home was scorched.

No one was hurt.

