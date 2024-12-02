CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A garage fire broke out at a home in Coral Gables Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near Fluvia Avenue and Riviera Drive.

Firefighters were able to swiftly put out the fire, but extensive damage was done to the garage and the exterior of the home.

Huge flames and clouds of smoke emerged from the garage where officials said the fire started.

A family of five managed to escape the worst of the blaze; however, they were unable to retrieve their two pets.

“Upon arrival, our first in-unit found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage area,” said Ishmael Riog of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “Quickly they made access to the garage, putting water on the fire, and simultaneously we had a rescue crew interior searching for the two family pets.”

Footage captured firefighters attempting CPR on the family dog after rescuing them from the burning home.

Although one of the family’s pets was saved, the other unfortunately passed away.

“We were able to save one of the pets, but unfortunately one did not make it,” said Riog. “It’s very unfortunate. We never want to see anybody go through this. We’re just lucky that we were here and close by to make sure that nobody was hurt.”

One longtime neighbor said he tried his best to assist the family as the blaze began, praising the firefighters for their efforts.

“Huge amount of black smoke, huge amount,” he said. “Nobody was injured. The police and the fire brigade did an amazing job.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

