CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A confrontation at a Coral Gables motel ended in tragedy and has led to an ongoing police investigation.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Gables Inn, located at 730 South Dixie Highway on Saturday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Police, who are handling the investigation, a front desk clerk at the motel took out a gun during a dispute with a guest and opened fire.

Paramedics rushed the victim, identified in a Miami Herald article as 30-year-old Jimmeal Davis, to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the desk clerk remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

MDPD detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

