FLORIDA (WSVN) — Lobster enthusiasts and fishermen are gearing up for the highly anticipated two-day Lobster Sport “Mini” Season, commencing at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and concluding at midnight on Thursday.

As an opportunity for recreational fishermen to enjoy a head start on lobster fishing before the commercial boats, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a media event at 10 a.m. to address the essential rules and regulations.

The FWC’s media event will cover crucial topics aimed at promoting safety and responsible fishing practices during the Mini-Season.

Among the key aspects to be discussed are the rules and regulations governing the event, dive flag safety, safe boating practices, and the proper method for measuring lobsters through a live demonstration.

Fishermen participating in the Mini-Season are advised to adhere to the specific guidelines laid out by the FWC.

For Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, the Daily Bag Limit is set at 6 lobsters per person, while the rest of Florida allows a maximum of 12 lobsters per person.

All lobsters caught during the event must meet a minimum size limit, with the carapace required to be larger than 3 inches, measured in the water. It is essential for participants to possess and use a measuring device at all times to ensure compliance with these regulations.

The mini-season serves as a precursor to the official lobster season, which is scheduled to commence on August 6, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. and will extend until March 31, 2024, at midnight.

During the regular season, fishermen will continue to follow the rules set forth by the FWC to maintain sustainable lobster populations and preserve the marine ecosystem.

Lobster enthusiasts and fishermen are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity during the mini-season, while adhering to the rules and safety guidelines, to enjoy the thrill of lobster fishing in the beautiful waters of Florida.

By being responsible stewards of the marine environment, everyone can contribute to the long-term sustainability of this cherished recreational activity.

As lobster lovers prepare for the upcoming mini-season, the FWC’s media event is set to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed for a successful and enjoyable lobster fishing experience.

