MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile sighting near a school put a high-end community on edge, prompting officials to act quickly to relocate it.

The toothy visitor had some expensive taste, as it was seen crawling around Fisher Island Day School on Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

7News was exclusively tipped off about the unwanted reptile on the ritzy island. The reptile appears to have decided to take a business trip to America’s most expensive zip code.

But it didn’t take long to get some reptile relief.

FWC officials say they took quick action upon being notified of the reptile’s presence.

In a statement, a spokesperson wrote:

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified of an American crocodile near a school on Fisher Island in Miami-Dade County. A Crocodile Response Agent was dispatched to the location and captured the federally-protected animal, which will be relocated.”

But before it was captured, parents and residents who live around the school wrote in text messages shared with 7News that they felt uneasy.

“I’m concerned,” said one resident.

Another resident said they were discussing hiring a “licensed private trapper to remove the crocodile.”

Residents also talked about the need to be “very careful with children and pets.”

Luckily, before the crocodile crept any closer to the school and the surrounding neighborhoods, officials handled the situation.

According to school officials, “…the Fisher Island Day School head of school called FWC…about the crocodile. [The] Fisher Island Club Association has been working with senior FWC officials…”

The crocodile has since been relocated off the island and will now have to spend the holiday week in less luxurious surroundings.

FWC officials said there has been an increase in crocodile sightings due to a population increase around the water. They added that if someone encounters a crocodile, they should keep a safe distance, keep pets on a leash and keep children away from the water’s edge.

