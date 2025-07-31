KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a year after a teen was struck and killed while wakeboarding in Biscayne Bay, investigators have released new clues that may prove to be critical in the case.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers on Thursday released new photos from their evidence gathering and surveillance video of their interviews with boaters on the day of the crash.

Officers said 79-year-old Carlos Alonso’s vessel struck 15-year-old Ella Adler. She was wakeboarding with friends in May of last year when she fell into the water. When the boat that was towing her turned around to get her, she was struck by Alonso’s boat and died.

Photos released by FWC includes photos of Adler’s life jacket showing how powerful the strike was. Another photo shows shoe prints of blood on a boat deck.

FWC officers also released video of their interviews with boaters.

“FWC law enforcement, sir,” said an officer. “Matches the description of a vessel that was involved in an accident. So we’re just coming here to ask some questions. We just wanted to know where you’re coming from, sir.”

At one point during the investigation, FWC officials seized Alonso’s boat.

Months after the investigation began, officials filed charges against Alonso and Edmund Hartley, who investigators said, operated the vessel towing Adler.

Alonso faces two misdemeanor charges. Officials said he left the area and didn’t stop after the strike occurred. Hartley faces four misdemeanor charges.

Following the incident, Alonso’s attorney, Lauren Field Krasnoff, released a video showing the 79-year-old departing with his boat and returning an hour later to tie his boat to the dock.

Field Krasnoff said the video shows he had no idea he may have hit and killed the teen.

“He was out on the water alone that day. He had no idea that an accident had occurred,” she said. “He does not drink and he was not drinking on that Saturday. He had no knowledge of the accident until law enforcement came knocking at his door.”

Both men are set to report in court in late August.

