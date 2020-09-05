FWC patrolling waterways to ensure safety during Labor Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have stepped up their patrolling across South Florida beaches and waterways in an effort to ensure everyone is celebrating Labor Day weekend safely.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way holidays are celebrated, so law enforcement officials are stressing safety while out on the sand or on the water.

“We just want to make sure that people remember that safety is the priority,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Ronald Washington.

Thousands across South Florida are expected to head outside to celebrate, including riding the waves.

“We’ll be out there enforcing all the boating safety laws and regulations, including boat rentals and especially boating under the influence of alcohol,” said Washington.

FWC and other agencies are out in full force to remind boaters to follow the rules while celebrating. They advise revelers to keep it simple and practice the basics.

“That can be the difference between life or death, knowing what it is you need to have on your boat and what the navigational markers mean,” said Washington. “All these things can make you a smooth sailor instead of a hazard to other boaters.”

A similar presence can also be expected on the roadways. Friday night, Miami Beach Police officers arrested five all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike riders along the MacArthur Causeway for alleged reckless riding.

Investigators said the subjects drove carelessly through Miami Beach neighborhoods.

Officers impounded more than a dozen vehicles.

Miami-Dade County officials reminded residents and visitors that a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew remains in effect.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.