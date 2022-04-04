A big reptile turned some heads at a Miami-Dade County park.

Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade showed an alligator as it surfaced on the shore at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables earlier this weekend.

An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was called out to capture the gator.

After a bit of a struggle, the officer eventually got the scaly intruder under control.

Parkgoers kept their distance as they watched it unfold.

