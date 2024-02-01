SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife officials swarmed a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a resident reported spotting a Florida panther behind his home.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived early Thursday morning to the area of Southwest 131st Terrace and 100th Avenue.

7Skyforce captured the scene as officials combed through a popular bird watching spot in search of the panther.

Nicolas Crespo said that he ran into a man who took the picture of the big cat.

“I said, ‘Are you a birder?’ He said, ‘No, I’m a conservationist, and I just saw a panther eating a cat, there,'” said Crespo.

Crespo said the man called police, and the search for the panther began.

Officials said the goal is to find the panther and relocate it since it is an endangered animal.

They said the animal could also be a danger to a neighborhood full of children and pets.

Neighbors said they are guarding their pets, and they hope the panther is found.

“Yes, I told the cat, ‘Inside no matter what,'” said one neighbor.

“I know there is only a few 100 Florida panthers out there. So hopefully they can catch it safely, but they also have to make sure that people’s lives are not at risk,” said neighbor Delano Cicconi.

Police are asking residents to exercise caution until officials are able to locate the endangered animal.

Late Thursday afternoon, FWC officials issued a statement saying they are investigating “reports of a possible Florida panther sighting in Miami-Dade County” that “are likely due to sightings of a domestic cat.”

