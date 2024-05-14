KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified a ‘vessel of interest’ in connection with a fatal boating incident that occurred near Nixon Beach Sandbar in Biscayne Bay, officials confirmed.

On Saturday, FWC officers responded to reports of a boating incident involving 15-year-old Ella Adler.

Adler, who was waterskiing at the time, fell into the water and was struck by another vessel, resulting in her death.

According to FWC, the vessel in question did not stop after the collision.

Following witness descriptions, FWC officers initiated a search for the striking vessel.

On Tuesday afternoon, FWC confirmed they identified a vessel matching the description of the boat, which is now in their custody.

The owner of the vessel is reportedly cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

FWC investigators urge anyone with information or video footage related to the incident to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.