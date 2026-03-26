MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on the water turned tragic after a hit-and-run boater struck a dinghy in Biscayne Bay, killing a man and sending his son to the hospital, authorities said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the scene of the crash near Indian Creek and Biscayne Point Circle, off Miami Beach, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the victims were on board the seven-foot dinghy in the Meloy Channel when they were struck by a much larger vessel, causing them to be ejected into the water.

Fire rescue officials said the call came in as a drowning. When crews arrived, they learned it was a hit-and-run.

First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to pull the victims from the water. The father and son were then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the father was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured the moment paramedics wheeled the son, seen in a neck brace, into the hospital.

FWC officers were also at the hospital and have taken the lead on this investigation.

“The vessel involved has not yet been identified and is described as possibly a dark blue boat, 20 to 30 feet in length, with two outboard motors, last seen traveling northbound in the Meloy Channel,” said FWC Officer George Reynaud.

Back at the scene, area residents described it as chaotic.

As of Thursday morning, the extent of the son’s injuries is unclear.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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